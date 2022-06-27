TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 3.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.09M, closed the last trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -5.03% during that session. The WULF stock price is -2382.78% off its 52-week high price of $37.49 and -3.31% below the 52-week low of $1.56. The 3-month trading volume is 564.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Sporting -5.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the WULF stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 30.41%. Year-to-date, TeraWulf Inc. shares have moved -89.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) have changed -47.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.92 while the price target rests at a high of $4.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -225.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -225.83% from current levels.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.50% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.72% over the past 5 years.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.50% with a share float percentage of 17.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TeraWulf Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 0.79 million shares worth more than $11.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 35893.0 shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 31426.0 shares of worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.