Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.40M, closed the last trade at $1.89 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 9.25% during that session. The TALK stock price is -390.48% off its 52-week high price of $9.27 and 45.5% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 800.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talkspace Inc. (TALK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Sporting 9.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the TALK stock price touched $1.89 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Talkspace Inc. shares have moved -4.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) have changed 70.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -85.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.63% from current levels.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Talkspace Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.08%, compared to -2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.70% and -1,400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.44 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.12% with a share float percentage of 71.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talkspace Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP with over 14.7 million shares worth more than $28.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with the holding of over 11.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.34 million and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and MFS Variable Insurance Trust-MFS New Discovery Series. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $2.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.77 million shares of worth $1.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.