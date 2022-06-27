Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Forecast To Gain 84.56% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 4.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.80M, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.68% during that session. The SURF stock price is -376.14% off its 52-week high price of $8.38 and 22.16% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 719.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Sporting -1.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the SURF stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Surface Oncology Inc. shares have moved -63.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have changed 0.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -581.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -468.18% from current levels.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surface Oncology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.77%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.30% and 63.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,117.00%.

5 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.80% over the past 5 years.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.91% with a share float percentage of 65.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surface Oncology Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 5.34 million shares worth more than $15.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with the holding of over 2.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.66 million and represent 5.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.18% shares in the company for having 5.56 million shares of worth $20.01 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $4.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.