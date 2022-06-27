Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.47B, closed the recent trade at $20.99 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 3.91% during that session. The NOVA stock price is -121.06% off its 52-week high price of $46.40 and 40.59% above the 52-week low of $12.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sporting 3.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the NOVA stock price touched $20.99 or saw a rise of 4.46%. Year-to-date, Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have moved -27.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have changed 18.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $69.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -228.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.34% from the levels at last check today.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.60%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.40% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.10%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.73 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.53% with a share float percentage of 118.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.53 million shares worth more than $381.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 14.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with the holding of over 12.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.77 million and represent 11.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 2.87 million shares of worth $57.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $71.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.