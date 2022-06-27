Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.02M, closed the recent trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The ANY stock price is -1636.23% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 7.25% above the 52-week low of $0.64. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 million shares.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days when the ANY stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 6.76%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved -77.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed -25.21%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.70% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 41.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.09% with a share float percentage of 16.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sphere 3D Corp. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 1.14 million shares worth more than $3.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 million and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $1.9 million while later fund manager owns 22706.0 shares of worth $50634.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.