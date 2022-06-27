Small Cap Stock Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Is A Buy – Analysts

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) has seen 3.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.16% during that session. The SMFL stock price is -480.36% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 32.14% above the 52-week low of $0.38. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Sporting 4.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the SMFL stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 26.32%. Year-to-date, Smart for Life Inc. shares have moved -78.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) have changed 29.59%.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.04% with a share float percentage of 0.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart for Life Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citigroup Inc. with over 1650.0 shares worth more than $1848.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Citigroup Inc. held 0.01% of shares outstanding.