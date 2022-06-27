Shares Of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) increased By 59.22% In A Month

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 2.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.01M, closed the last trade at $8.20 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 3.93% during that session. The URGN stock price is -139.76% off its 52-week high price of $19.66 and 40.85% above the 52-week low of $4.85. The 3-month trading volume is 169.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.26.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

Sporting 3.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the URGN stock price touched $8.20 or saw a rise of 7.66%. Year-to-date, UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares have moved -13.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) have changed 59.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -521.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.95% from current levels.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.62%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.70% and 11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.42 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.72 million and $11.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.60% for the current quarter and 83.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.30% over the past 5 years.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.93% with a share float percentage of 86.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UroGen Pharma Ltd. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with over 2.95 million shares worth more than $28.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. held 13.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 2.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.72 million and represent 13.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $3.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $2.02 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.