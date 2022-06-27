Shares Of Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) Gain 63.50% In A Month

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $296.36M, closed the last trade at $9.81 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 3.81% during that session. The TRDA stock price is -275.64% off its 52-week high price of $36.85 and 47.81% above the 52-week low of $5.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 88.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) trade information

Sporting 3.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the TRDA stock price touched $9.81 or saw a rise of 1.8%. Year-to-date, Entrada Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -42.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) have changed 63.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 29.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.94% from current levels.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.88% over the past 6 months.

TRDA Dividends

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.71% with a share float percentage of 99.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entrada Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 4.7 million shares worth more than $44.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.56 million and represent 14.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.39% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $12.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $5.3 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.