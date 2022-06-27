Shares In Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) -73.68% Down, YTD

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.50M, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.60% during that session. The RPHM stock price is -406.67% off its 52-week high price of $11.40 and 14.67% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) trade information

Sporting -2.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the RPHM stock price touched $2.25 or saw a rise of 12.11%. Year-to-date, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -73.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) have changed 8.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.31.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.16%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.20% and -19.20% for the next quarter.

RPHM Dividends

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.20% with a share float percentage of 81.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.79 million shares worth more than $40.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 19.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 3.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.33 million and represent 14.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $1.84 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $1.09 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.