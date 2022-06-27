Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Shares Have Inclined 46.10% Year To Date

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.01M, closed the recent trade at $10.18 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The RDUS stock price is -125.93% off its 52-week high price of $23.00 and 51.18% above the 52-week low of $4.97. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the RDUS stock price touched $10.18 or saw a rise of 6.26%. Year-to-date, Radius Health Inc. shares have moved 46.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have changed 70.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 1.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.77% from the levels at last check today.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Radius Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.25%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 114.30% and 85.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.21 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 36.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.60%.

RDUS Dividends

Radius Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.49% with a share float percentage of 113.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Radius Health Inc. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 7.77 million shares worth more than $53.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bellevue Group AG held 16.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 6.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.16 million and represent 14.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.13% shares in the company for having 3.87 million shares of worth $29.31 million while later fund manager owns 1.32 million shares of worth $9.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.