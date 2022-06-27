Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $226.99M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -5.00% during that session. The OWLT stock price is -501.58% off its 52-week high price of $11.43 and 16.32% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 370.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Owlet Inc. (OWLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Sporting -5.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the OWLT stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 21.97%. Year-to-date, Owlet Inc. shares have moved -28.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) have changed -49.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -215.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -71.05% from current levels.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Owlet Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.16%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and -7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.89 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $24.94 million and $30.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.80% for the current quarter and 7.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 23.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.20%.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.03% with a share float percentage of 47.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Owlet Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eclipse Ventures, LLC with over 28.49 million shares worth more than $126.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Eclipse Ventures, LLC held 25.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pelion, Inc., with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.17 million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $2.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $1.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.