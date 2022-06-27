Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 11.58% Rise

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 4.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.50M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 11.58% during that session. The MTEM stock price is -713.21% off its 52-week high price of $8.62 and 28.3% above the 52-week low of $0.76. The 3-month trading volume is 275.79K shares.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) trade information

Sporting 11.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the MTEM stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 10.92%. Year-to-date, Molecular Templates Inc. shares have moved -72.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have changed 3.92%.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Molecular Templates Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.00%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.80% and -75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -47.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.14 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $35.15 million and $15.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -85.40% for the current quarter and -68.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 31.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

MTEM Dividends

Molecular Templates Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.93% with a share float percentage of 111.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molecular Templates Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 10.88 million shares worth more than $42.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bellevue Group AG held 19.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pictet Asset Management SA, with the holding of over 3.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.94 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $4.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $2.62 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.