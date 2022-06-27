Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Shares Are Down -10.88% YTD

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 6.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $298.59M, closed the last trade at $4.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -6.47% during that session. The LQDA stock price is -79.26% off its 52-week high price of $7.78 and 48.16% above the 52-week low of $2.25. The 3-month trading volume is 935.96K shares.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Sporting -6.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the LQDA stock price touched $4.34 or saw a rise of 17.02%. Year-to-date, Liquidia Corporation shares have moved -10.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) have changed 28.78%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liquidia Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.57%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.80% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.16 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.72 million and $3.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 83.70% for the current quarter and 2.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.20% over the past 5 years.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.52% with a share float percentage of 46.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquidia Corporation having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.61 million shares worth more than $7.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eversept Partners, LP, with the holding of over 1.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.05 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $4.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $2.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.