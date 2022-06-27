Investors In Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Will Start Making Money Again

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) has seen 3.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.82M, closed the last trade at $3.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -5.70% during that session. The AKUS stock price is -284.38% off its 52-week high price of $15.26 and 41.56% above the 52-week low of $2.32. The 3-month trading volume is 144.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akouos Inc. (AKUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) trade information

Sporting -5.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the AKUS stock price touched $3.97 or saw a rise of 19.8%. Year-to-date, Akouos Inc. shares have moved -53.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) have changed 55.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -781.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.76% from current levels.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akouos Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.46%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61.70% and -15.20% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 9.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.40%.

AKUS Dividends

Akouos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.96% with a share float percentage of 100.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akouos Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.3 million shares worth more than $36.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 12.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.73 million and represent 12.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 1.28 million shares of worth $8.31 million while later fund manager owns 1.17 million shares of worth $7.56 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.37% of company’s outstanding stock.