Investor Confidence Shakens After The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX: AREN) Share Prices Loss -$0.78

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.77M, closed the last trade at $11.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -6.62% during that session. The AREN stock price is -61.0% off its 52-week high price of $17.71 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $6.60. The 3-month trading volume is 48.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) trade information

Sporting -6.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the AREN stock price touched $11.00 or saw a rise of 20.86%. Year-to-date, The Arena Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -21.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) have changed 12.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -45.45% from current levels.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Arena Group Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.87%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.90%.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.30% over the past 5 years.

AREN Dividends

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.43% with a share float percentage of 50.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Arena Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 4.59 million shares worth more than $49.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 24.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC, with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.26 million and represent 3.06% of shares outstanding.