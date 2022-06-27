Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Share Prices Gained By $0.61

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.21B, closed the recent trade at $18.02 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 3.50% during that session. The SHLS stock price is -108.71% off its 52-week high price of $37.61 and 46.84% above the 52-week low of $9.58. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Sporting 3.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the SHLS stock price touched $18.02 or saw a rise of 15.28%. Year-to-date, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares have moved -28.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have changed 16.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -121.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.76% from the levels at last check today.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.36%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.38 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $45.6 million and $59.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.30% for the current quarter and 38.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -88.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 70.91%.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.75% with a share float percentage of 105.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shoals Technologies Group Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.98 million shares worth more than $323.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 11.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.35 million and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 3.99 million shares of worth $63.12 million while later fund manager owns 3.23 million shares of worth $51.13 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.