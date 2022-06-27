How Will POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) Perform In The Next Few Months?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) has seen 9.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $671.39M, closed the last trade at $7.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The PNT stock price is -59.67% off its 52-week high price of $11.72 and 42.1% above the 52-week low of $4.25. The 3-month trading volume is 414.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Sporting -1.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the PNT stock price touched $7.34 or saw a rise of 13.75%. Year-to-date, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares have moved 31.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) have changed -1.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -213.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -90.74% from current levels.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.06%, compared to 1.10% for the industry.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.23% with a share float percentage of 49.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with POINT Biopharma Global Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.0 million shares worth more than $50.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.35 million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 0.97 million shares of worth $5.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $3.36 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.