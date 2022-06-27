How Is Local Bounti Corporation.(NYSE: LOCL) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $315.29M, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.39% during that session. The LOCL stock price is -275.22% off its 52-week high price of $12.87 and 16.03% above the 52-week low of $2.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 207.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) trade information

Sporting 2.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the LOCL stock price touched $3.43 or saw a rise of 10.91%. Year-to-date, Local Bounti Corporation shares have moved -46.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) have changed -32.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -337.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -74.93% from current levels.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Local Bounti Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.23%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $638k for the current quarter.

LOCL Dividends

Local Bounti Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.19% with a share float percentage of 34.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Local Bounti Corporation having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $38.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 6.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.08 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $12.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $9.25 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.