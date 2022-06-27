Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) has seen 6.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.10M, closed the recent trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 27.00% during that session. The HILS stock price is -341.67% off its 52-week high price of $4.24 and 32.29% above the 52-week low of $0.65. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Sporting 27.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the HILS stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -78.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) have changed -3.36%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -525.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -525.0% from the levels at last check today.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.99% with a share float percentage of 18.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hillstream BioPharma Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with over 23400.0 shares worth more than $37440.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9622.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15395.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.