Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has a beta value of -0.58 and has seen 4.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.11M, closed the last trade at $2.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -9.78% during that session. The FIXX stock price is -338.42% off its 52-week high price of $8.90 and 35.96% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 438.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Sporting -9.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the FIXX stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 15.06%. Year-to-date, Homology Medicines Inc. shares have moved -44.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have changed 46.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.10 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1328.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -52.71% from current levels.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Homology Medicines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.42%, compared to 3.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.69 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $840k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $29.3 million and $2.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -29.40% for the current quarter and -61.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 38.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.40%.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.00% with a share float percentage of 75.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Homology Medicines Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 5.65 million shares worth more than $20.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.51 million and represent 7.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $4.55 million while later fund manager owns 1.21 million shares of worth $4.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.