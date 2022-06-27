Generation Bio Co. (GBIO): What Are The Positives?

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $400.82M, closed the last trade at $7.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.28% during that session. The GBIO stock price is -309.57% off its 52-week high price of $28.67 and 43.43% above the 52-week low of $3.96. The 3-month trading volume is 377.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Sporting -0.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the GBIO stock price touched $7.00 or saw a rise of 6.17%. Year-to-date, Generation Bio Co. shares have moved -1.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have changed 43.74%.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Generation Bio Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.28%, compared to 3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.70% and -17.90% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.54% with a share float percentage of 100.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Generation Bio Co. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.65 million shares worth more than $61.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.44 million and represent 14.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 2.55 million shares of worth $18.02 million while later fund manager owns 2.46 million shares of worth $12.57 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.30% of company’s outstanding stock.