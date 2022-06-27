Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 3.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $219.01M, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.97% during that session. The EVLO stock price is -678.74% off its 52-week high price of $16.12 and 31.4% above the 52-week low of $1.42. The 3-month trading volume is 346.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Sporting 1.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the EVLO stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 10.39%. Year-to-date, Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -65.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have changed 41.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -866.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -189.86% from current levels.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.67%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.50% and 14.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.50% over the past 5 years.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.03% with a share float percentage of 93.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evelo Biosciences Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 23.03 million shares worth more than $139.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 42.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.68 million and represent 14.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.86% shares in the company for having 2.61 million shares of worth $8.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.83 million shares of worth $2.61 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.