Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -12.13%

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) has seen 3.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the last trade at $9.42 per share which meant it lost -$1.3 on the day or -12.13% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -134.61% off its 52-week high price of $22.10 and 11.46% above the 52-week low of $8.34. The 3-month trading volume is 764.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$11.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Sporting -12.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the NRGV stock price touched $9.42 or saw a rise of 14.83%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares have moved -4.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) have changed -26.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -133.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.07% from current levels.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.04% over the past 6 months.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.91% with a share float percentage of 64.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 1.03 million shares worth more than $10.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Simplex Trading, LLC, with the holding of over 82532.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.