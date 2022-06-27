Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) investors to reap big returns again

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.01M, closed the recent trade at $2.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -4.98% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -315.74% off its 52-week high price of $8.98 and 24.54% above the 52-week low of $1.63. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Sporting -4.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the DOGZ stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 12.55%. Year-to-date, Dogness (International) Corporation shares have moved -73.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have changed -42.68%.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.16% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.20% over the past 5 years.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.22% with a share float percentage of 2.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dogness (International) Corporation having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SG Americas Securities, LLC with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $1.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, SG Americas Securities, LLC held 1.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 80661.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.68 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.