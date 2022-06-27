Does Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.06B, closed the recent trade at $18.08 per share which meant it lost -$2.79 on the day or -13.39% during that session. The RLAY stock price is -113.5% off its 52-week high price of $38.60 and 30.03% above the 52-week low of $12.65. The 3-month trading volume is 936.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Sporting -13.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the RLAY stock price touched $18.08 or saw a rise of 15.71%. Year-to-date, Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -32.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have changed 25.35%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -159.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.1% from the levels at last check today.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.78%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70.00% and -1.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 218.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.25 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $170k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.32% with a share float percentage of 105.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Relay Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 27.9 million shares worth more than $856.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 25.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $497.7 million and represent 14.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity OTC Portfolio and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 2.76 million shares of worth $66.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.19 million shares of worth $48.38 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.