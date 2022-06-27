Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) Investors To Make Money Again

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.19M, closed the last trade at $2.79 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 4.89% during that session. The CYT stock price is -727.96% off its 52-week high price of $23.10 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 179.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) trade information

Sporting 4.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the CYT stock price touched $2.79 or saw a rise of 7.92%. Year-to-date, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -75.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) have changed 49.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 26.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -509.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -79.21% from current levels.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.83%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.70% and -45.50% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -98.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.90%.

CYT Dividends

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.89% with a share float percentage of 94.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Novo Holdings A/S with over 4.84 million shares worth more than $55.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Novo Holdings A/S held 13.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.04 million and represent 11.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.01% shares in the company for having 1.42 million shares of worth $8.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.83 million shares of worth $4.83 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.