Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) has seen 9.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the last trade at $5.32 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 6.19% during that session. The CVT stock price is -106.02% off its 52-week high price of $10.96 and 37.97% above the 52-week low of $3.30. The 3-month trading volume is 378.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Sporting 6.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the CVT stock price touched $5.32 or saw a rise of 8.59%. Year-to-date, Cvent Holding Corp. shares have moved -34.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) have changed 0.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -106.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.38% from current levels.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cvent Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 166.67%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $137.36 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $153.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.40% with a share float percentage of 98.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cvent Holding Corp. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc with over 397.75 million shares worth more than $3.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc held 82.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 12.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.55 million and represent 2.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Jacob Internet Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 9.66 million shares of worth $78.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $3.28 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.