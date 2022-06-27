Could Beam Global (BEEM)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $178.74M, closed the last trade at $17.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -2.99% during that session. The BEEM stock price is -138.39% off its 52-week high price of $41.05 and 40.82% above the 52-week low of $10.19. The 3-month trading volume is 255.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beam Global (BEEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Sporting -2.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the BEEM stock price touched $17.22 or saw a rise of 6.92%. Year-to-date, Beam Global shares have moved -7.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have changed 35.70%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -190.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.14% from current levels.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beam Global shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.11%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 107.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.71 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.37 million and $2.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 97.50% for the current quarter and 60.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.70% over the past 5 years.

BEEM Dividends

Beam Global is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.83% with a share float percentage of 55.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beam Global having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 0.97 million shares worth more than $18.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.48 million and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.15% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $7.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $4.52 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.41% of company’s outstanding stock.