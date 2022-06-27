Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 2.10%

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.70M, closed the last trade at $3.89 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.10% during that session. The CDAK stock price is -489.97% off its 52-week high price of $22.95 and 43.19% above the 52-week low of $2.21. The 3-month trading volume is 134.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.84.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

Sporting 2.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the CDAK stock price touched $3.89 or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, Codiak BioSciences Inc. shares have moved -65.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) have changed 34.14%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -337.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -105.66% from current levels.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Codiak BioSciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.94%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.20% and 37.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $540k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $540k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

CDAK Dividends

Codiak BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.15% with a share float percentage of 80.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Codiak BioSciences Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.35 million shares worth more than $37.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flagship Pioneering Inc., with the holding of over 2.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.05 million and represent 11.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.21% shares in the company for having 1.17 million shares of worth $5.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $1.9 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.