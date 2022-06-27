Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT): What Are The Positives?

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.60M, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -6.05% during that session. The BOLT stock price is -854.46% off its 52-week high price of $19.28 and 31.19% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 269.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Sporting -6.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the BOLT stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have moved -58.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) have changed 26.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -642.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -147.52% from current levels.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.37%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.80% and -14.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 74.60%.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $370k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

BOLT Dividends

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.03% with a share float percentage of 89.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Novo Holdings A/S with over 4.5 million shares worth more than $22.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Novo Holdings A/S held 12.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.97 million and represent 10.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.87% shares in the company for having 1.45 million shares of worth $7.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $3.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.