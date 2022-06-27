BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.60M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -26.29% during that session. The BSGM stock price is -518.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.58 and 14.86% above the 52-week low of $0.63. The 3-month trading volume is 299.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Sporting -26.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the BSGM stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 40.8%. Year-to-date, BioSig Technologies Inc. shares have moved -66.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) have changed -35.31%.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.09% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,503.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $770k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $118k and $207k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 552.50% for the current quarter and 644.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.70% over the past 5 years.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.99% with a share float percentage of 13.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioSig Technologies Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.31 million shares worth more than $2.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is InterOcean Capital Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.23% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $1.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $0.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.