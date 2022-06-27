Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) swung 1.83% – Marketing Sentinel
Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) swung 1.83%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $674.47M, closed the recent trade at $6.66 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The DO stock price is -80.78% off its 52-week high price of $12.04 and 4.35% above the 52-week low of $6.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the DO stock price touched $6.66 or saw a rise of 16.85%. Year-to-date, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares have moved -12.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) have changed -10.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.14% from the levels at last check today.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.10% over the past 5 years.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.07% with a share float percentage of 49.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company.

