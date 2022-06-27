BARK Inc. (BARK) Is Up 6.04%, As Bears Mark A Gain

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $266.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.58 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 6.04% during that session. The BARK stock price is -608.86% off its 52-week high price of $11.20 and 17.72% above the 52-week low of $1.30. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Sporting 6.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the BARK stock price touched $1.58 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, BARK Inc. shares have moved -64.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) have changed -34.07%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BARK Inc. (BARK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BARK Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.53%, compared to 5.60% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $126.7 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $138.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.83% with a share float percentage of 72.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BARK Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.82 million shares worth more than $62.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 8.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is August Capital Management Vii, L.l.c., with the holding of over 14.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.71 million and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $13.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.92 million shares of worth $9.2 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.