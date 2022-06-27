Analysts Are Recommending GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) As A Buy Candidate

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $372.10M, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -9.93% during that session. The GRNA stock price is -480.88% off its 52-week high price of $15.80 and -10.29% below the 52-week low of $3.00. The 3-month trading volume is 218.95K shares.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Sporting -9.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the GRNA stock price touched $2.72 or saw a rise of 39.82%. Year-to-date, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings shares have moved -72.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) have changed -63.14%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.58% over the past 6 months.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.93% with a share float percentage of 35.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenLight Biosciences Holdings having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.86 million shares worth more than $8.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 0.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.8 million and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.