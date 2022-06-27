Analysts Are Recommending Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) As A Buy Candidate

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) has seen 8.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.00M, closed the last trade at $3.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -4.23% during that session. The DC stock price is -133.98% off its 52-week high price of $8.47 and 17.13% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 523.90K shares.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) trade information

Sporting -4.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the DC stock price touched $3.62 or saw a rise of 21.48%. Year-to-date, Dakota Gold Corp. shares have moved -47.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) have changed 12.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 18550.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.70% over the past 5 years.

DC Dividends

Dakota Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 82.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dakota Gold Corp. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.