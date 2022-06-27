An In-Depth Look At The Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 31.86% during that session. The TENX stock price is -453.66% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 43.9% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Sporting 31.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the TENX stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 36.9%. Year-to-date, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -70.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have changed -47.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 11890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -997.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -997.56% from the levels at last check today.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.73%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.30% and 10.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.80% over the past 5 years.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 15 and August 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.07% with a share float percentage of 50.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenax Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gofen & Glossberg LLC with over 3.82 million shares worth more than $3.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Gofen & Glossberg LLC held 15.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 million and represent 8.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.