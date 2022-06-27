An Analysis Of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.42B, closed the recent trade at $13.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The FRSH stock price is -299.4% off its 52-week high price of $53.36 and 21.33% above the 52-week low of $10.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the FRSH stock price touched $13.36 or saw a rise of 2.12%. Year-to-date, Freshworks Inc. shares have moved -48.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) have changed -2.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -199.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.76% from the levels at last check today.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freshworks Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.81%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.26 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $127.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -278.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.15% with a share float percentage of 68.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freshworks Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd with over 6.73 million shares worth more than $120.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd held 6.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Steadview Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.24 million and represent 5.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and AB Discovery Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 1.83 million shares of worth $33.6 million while later fund manager owns 1.64 million shares of worth $35.66 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.