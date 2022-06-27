An Analysis Of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Stock

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.71M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.06% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -592.86% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 11.43% above the 52-week low of $0.62. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Sporting -5.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the CLEU stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 12.48%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares have moved -47.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed -71.90%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.69% over the past 6 months.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.89% with a share float percentage of 5.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 69668.0 shares worth more than $92658.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bank of America Corporation held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 48266.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64193.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.