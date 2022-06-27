4.21 Gain Turns HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.29M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.21% during that session. The HYRE stock price is -3132.88% off its 52-week high price of $23.60 and 17.81% above the 52-week low of $0.60. The 3-month trading volume is 248.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) trade information

Sporting 4.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the HYRE stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 12.05%. Year-to-date, HyreCar Inc. shares have moved -84.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) have changed -27.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -995.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -447.95% from current levels.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HyreCar Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.79%, compared to 17.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.10% and 51.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.54 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.45 million and $8.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.10% for the current quarter and 23.20% for the next.

HYRE Dividends

HyreCar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.97% with a share float percentage of 80.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HyreCar Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arctis Global LLC with over 2.67 million shares worth more than $12.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Arctis Global LLC held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.63 million and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 1.32 million shares of worth $4.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $2.41 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.25% of company’s outstanding stock.