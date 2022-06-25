Year-To-Date, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) Price Has Decrease -45.16%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $739.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.84% or $40.82. The 52-week high for the MELI share is $1970.13, that puts it down -166.43 from that peak though still a striking 18.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $600.68. The company’s market capitalization is $35.93B, and the average trade volume was 631.76K shares over the past three months.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MELI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) registered a 5.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.84% in intraday trading to $739.46 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.69%, and it has moved by 5.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.06%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1403.00, which implies an increase of 47.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $850.00 and $1700.00 respectively. As a result, MELI is trading at a discount of -129.9% off the target high and -14.95% off the low.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MercadoLibre Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) shares have gone down -39.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 294.61% against -6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.60% this quarter and then jump 17.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.54 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.74 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 317.90% in 2022.

MELI Dividends

MercadoLibre Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

MercadoLibre Inc. insiders own 8.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.97%, with the float percentage being 94.67%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,431 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.04 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $5.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.86 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 million, or about 4.13% of the stock, which is worth about $2.34 billion.