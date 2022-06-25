Year-To-Date, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) Price Has Decrease -28.79%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.26% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the DLTH share is $20.78, that puts it down -92.23 from that peak though still a striking 6.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.06. The company’s market capitalization is $352.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 90870.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 99.75K shares over the past three months.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) trade information

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) registered a -2.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.26% in intraday trading to $10.81 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.50%, and it has moved by 2.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.93%. The short interest in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.50, which implies an increase of 38.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, DLTH is trading at a discount of -66.51% off the target high and -57.26% off the low.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Duluth Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares have gone down -27.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.67% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,000.00% this quarter and then drop -18.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $116.1 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.48 million by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.50%. While earnings are projected to return 117.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

DLTH Dividends

Duluth Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s Major holders

Duluth Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.20%, with the float percentage being 42.92%. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 3.45% of all shares), a total value of $15.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.01 million shares, is of Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $4.28 million.