Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO): Can A Stock That’s Down -85.06% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the XLO share is $27.95, that puts it down -1069.46 from that peak though still a striking 14.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $70.10M, and the average trade volume was 70.95K shares over the past three months.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. XLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.93.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.42% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.66%, and it has moved by -18.15% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.33, which implies an increase of 91.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, XLO is trading at a discount of -1238.91% off the target high and -946.03% off the low.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xilio Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) shares have gone down -82.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.70% against 0.90.

While earnings are projected to return -37.30% in 2022.

XLO Dividends

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.93%, with the float percentage being 85.36%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $44.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.81 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 10.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $7.35 million.