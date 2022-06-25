WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)’s Stock Is Up 31.25%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.89% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the WISA share is $7.06, that puts it down -782.5 from that peak though still a striking 31.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $13.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62910.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 110.97K shares over the past three months.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) registered a 32.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.89% in intraday trading to $0.80 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.00%, and it has moved by 9.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.40%. The short interest in WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WiSA Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) shares have gone down -47.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.33% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.90% this quarter and then drop -13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.86 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.86 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.70%. While earnings are projected to return 57.40% in 2022.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

WiSA Technologies Inc. insiders own 7.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.32%, with the float percentage being 19.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 2.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.