Will Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s traded shares were 0.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.39% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the IPSC share is $32.90, that puts it down -262.33 from that peak though still a striking 19.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.32. The company’s market capitalization is $500.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 87.92K shares over the past three months.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. IPSC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) trade information

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) registered a -6.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.39% in intraday trading to $9.08 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.22%, and it has moved by 8.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.98%. The short interest in Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) is 3.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 47.21 day(s) to cover.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Century Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) shares have gone down -47.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.62% against 11.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 58.70% in 2022.

IPSC Dividends

Century Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s Major holders

Century Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 36.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.20%, with the float percentage being 93.38%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.2 million shares (or 13.93% of all shares), a total value of $129.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.21 million shares, is of Casdin Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $11.49 million.