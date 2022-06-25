Why Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.58% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TYME share is $2.02, that puts it down -741.67 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $38.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 665.50K shares over the past three months.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) registered a -13.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.58% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.00%, and it has moved by 0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.20%. The short interest in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 97.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, TYME is trading at a discount of -3233.33% off the target high and -3233.33% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return 36.40% in 2022.

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

Tyme Technologies Inc. insiders own 30.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.57%, with the float percentage being 12.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.87 million shares (or 3.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.5 million.