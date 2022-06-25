Why Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.07% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SEV share is $47.49, that puts it down -1402.85 from that peak though still a striking 14.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $247.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.05 million shares over the past three months.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) registered a -3.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.07% in intraday trading to $3.16 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.51%, and it has moved by 12.86% in 30 days. The short interest in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is 2.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sono Group N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sono Group N.V. (SEV) shares have gone down -73.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.36% against -4.40.

While earnings are projected to return -11.70% in 2022.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders own 57.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.34%, with the float percentage being 12.46%. Texas – Teacher Retirement System is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 1.28% of all shares), a total value of $4.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $0.6 million.