What Will Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) Be Like After It Drops -69.19% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.15% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the DESP share is $14.33, that puts it down -69.19 from that peak though still a striking 21.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $560.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 324.80K shares over the past three months.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DESP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) registered a 11.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.15% in intraday trading to $8.47 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.70%, and it has moved by -2.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.72%. The short interest in Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.70, which implies an increase of 38.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, DESP is trading at a discount of -136.13% off the target high and -18.06% off the low.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Despegar.com Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares have gone down -12.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.26% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.10% this quarter and then jump 80.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $121.5 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.47 million and $56.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 92.50% and then jump by 114.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.90%. While earnings are projected to return 34.40% in 2022.

DESP Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s Major holders

Despegar.com Corp. insiders own 14.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.34%, with the float percentage being 66.27%. Ancient Art, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.21 million shares (or 5.90% of all shares), a total value of $41.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.58 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $35.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares are Bernstein (Sanford C.) Emerging Markets Portfolio and BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Bernstein (Sanford C.) Emerging Markets Portfolio owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $16.84 million.