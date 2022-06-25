What To Expect Going Ahead For Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Given Its 5.45 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.45% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the RAAS share is $8.54, that puts it down -636.21 from that peak though still a striking 52.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $204.43M, and the average trade volume was 551.12K shares over the past three months.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. RAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) registered a 5.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.45% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.25%, and it has moved by 75.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.16%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.89, which implies an increase of 96.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.89 and $36.89 respectively. As a result, RAAS is trading at a discount of -3080.17% off the target high and -3080.17% off the low.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.4 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 97.90% in 2022.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Cloopen Group Holding Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.85%, with the float percentage being 2.85%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.65 million shares (or 1.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) shares are KraneShares MSCI China Enviroment Index ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that KraneShares MSCI China Enviroment Index ETF owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56000.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.