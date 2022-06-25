What Should You Do With Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CGEM share is $30.33, that puts it down -126.51 from that peak though still a striking 45.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.30. The company’s market capitalization is $550.46M, and the average trade volume was 590.24K shares over the past three months.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CGEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $13.39 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.55%, and it has moved by 26.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.72%.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cullinan Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) shares have gone down -20.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 323.03% against 0.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -92.50% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -21.70% in 2022.

CGEM Dividends

Cullinan Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s Major holders

Cullinan Oncology Inc. insiders own 17.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.25%, with the float percentage being 101.46%. BioImpact Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 17.08% of all shares), a total value of $118.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.37 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 11.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $82.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $11.56 million.