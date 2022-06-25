Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Has Been Falling -75.79% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.27% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the WWR share is $5.38, that puts it down -340.98 from that peak though still a striking 18.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $55.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) trade information

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) registered a 4.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.27% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.93%, and it has moved by 7.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.79%. The short interest in Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 69.50%. While earnings are projected to return 68.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

WWR Dividends

Westwater Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders

Westwater Resources Inc. insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.75%, with the float percentage being 11.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 3.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $0.82 million.